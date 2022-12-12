EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The I-84 westbound ramp to Route 15 south in East Hartford is closed to a crash involving a school bus.

The crash happened at about 1:20 p.m. Monday near Exit 57, according to Connecticut State Police. Students were at the bus at the time.

Some students were minorly injured, according to police. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

The Exit 57 ramp from I-84 westbound to Route 15 southbound was shut down, as well as Route 5/15 southbound before the Exit 90 and I-84 westbound split.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

