HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 15 in Hamden is closed due to a deadly crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Route 15 southbound is closed between exits 61 and 60.

State Police said around 2:21 p.m., troopers responded to the crash after a car hit a tree. The fire department was requested as the car became fully engulfed in flames.

No additional information was provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WTNH for updates.