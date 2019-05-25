Traffic

Roll over accident on Route 15 Southbound near Exit 64, right lane closed

Posted: May 25, 2019 11:03 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 11:08 AM EDT

(WTNH) - State police are responding to a roll over accident on Route 15 Southbound at between Exits 63 and 64 in North Haven.

CT DOT says the right lane is closed. There are minor injuries.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

