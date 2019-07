COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)–Connecticut State Police responded to a motorcycle vs. truck accident between Cabin Road and Gillettes Lane late Tuesday night.

The accident was reported just before 10:00 pm Tuesday.

Route 16 is closed. Detours have been set up. It is not known when it will reopen.

It’s not known how many people are injured.

Lifestar was requested, but the call was cancelled later on.

