Route 272 closed in Goshen due to trees in wires

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 07:30 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 08:57 AM EDT

GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 272 is closed in Goshen Monday morning due to trees in wires.

The Department of Transportation reports that Route 272 is closed at Route 263 after trees hit the wires around 6:37 a.m. 

This may have been caused by the severe storms and strong winds. 

Officials say that the large tree fell across both lanes on the southbound side at the Norfolk/Goshen line. 

It's unclear when the road is expected to reopen to traffic. 
 

