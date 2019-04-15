Route 272 closed in Goshen due to trees in wires
GOSHEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Route 272 is closed in Goshen Monday morning due to trees in wires.
The Department of Transportation reports that Route 272 is closed at Route 263 after trees hit the wires around 6:37 a.m.
GOSHEN - ROUTE 272 CLOSED AT ROUTE 263 because of TREE IN WIRES— Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) April 15, 2019
This may have been caused by the severe storms and strong winds.
Officials say that the large tree fell across both lanes on the southbound side at the Norfolk/Goshen line.
Route 272 South is CLOSED— Brian M. Ohler (@BrianOhler) April 15, 2019
Please use Goshen East Street to access Torrington and points south. #cttraffic #ctwx @NorfolkPIO1
It's unclear when the road is expected to reopen to traffic.
