BARKHAMSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 44 in Barkhamsted is shut down for a crash Friday night, according to state police.

State police responded to the crash in the area of Route 44 and West Hill Road just before 9 p.m.

Police said injuries have been reported as a result of the crash.

Route 44 is shut down while police investigate.

No further information is available at this time.