NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – Route 44 in North Canaan is closed due to a crash involving serious injuries.

State police said Route 44 is closed near Lower Road.

Route 44 in East Canaan will be closed for an extended amount of time due to a serious two vehicle collision with wires down. pic.twitter.com/DhwjlTYQgB — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) December 29, 2021

Utility wires are down and are in the roadway, and the road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.