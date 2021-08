BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are responding to a crash with serious injuries in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said around 3 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Providence Road and South Main Street for the report of a crash.

#CTTraffic RT 6 at South Main Street in Brooklyn, CT, is closed due to a serious injury motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 17, 2021

Route 6 is closed between Day Street and South Main Street due to the crash.

No additional information has been provided at this time.