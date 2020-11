PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the Route 72/Interstate-84 interchange Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to the crash at around 3:20 p.m. The roadway was closed for less than an hour and the scene has since been cleared.

No injuries were reported. No word on the cause of the crash at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.