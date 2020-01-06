Route 8 lane closure will impact Mixmaster commuters

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut commuters are a hardy crew. They get up before the sun does just to often face gridlock. And we hate to be the barer of bad news, but in Waterbury, it’s about to get worse.

Right now, one lane of Route 8 southbound will be closed for about two years. Keep in mind, the Exit 19 ramp from I-84 West is already closed.

This is all part of the Mixmaster overhaul, where they are replacing the bridge.

And not only is it a pain for commuters, it’s costing more than $150 million to revamp several bridges in this area.

It is scheduled to be completed in September 2022.