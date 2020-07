SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 Northbound in Shelton has lane closures between Exits 12 and 13 due to a vehicle fire Friday morning.

Conn DOT reported the incident at 6:14 a.m. Friday. The right and center lanes are closed.

No word on how the fire started. Connecticut State Police are on the scene and said there were no reported injuries.

MORE TRAFFIC PROBLEMS:

SHELTON – RT. 8 NB CLOSED at Exit 12 due to car fire.

WATERBURY CRASH – I-84 EB, Exit 23 coming off the Mixmaster.

EAST HARTFORD CRASH – I-84 EB, Exit 53, right lane closed.@WTNH pic.twitter.com/A3uNdXAGT6 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) July 17, 2020

