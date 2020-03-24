Route 8 North in Thomaston reopens following multi-vehicle crash

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reported Route 8 Northbound between Exits 38 and 39 was temporarily closed due to a three-car crash.
The crash was reported at 4:41 a.m. Tuesday. The area was cleared at around 5:54 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
