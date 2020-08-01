Route 9 Exit 22 on and off-ramps closed for a week due to tanker truck crash

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tanker truck crash that happened near Exit 22 on Route 9 North in Berlin has closed down the surrounding roadways for the next week.

The on and off-ramps of Exit 22 on Route 9 North, as well as Frontage Road from Route 572 up to Webster Square, will be closed until around Aug. 8, according to State Police. Detours have been set up.

State Police said at around 5 p.m. Friday, a fuel tanker truck drove off of the right side the road after it turned onto the Exit 22 on-ramp. It then rolled over, hit a road sign on the right shoulder, and came to rest on the driver’s side, according to police.

No injuries were reported and the driver was issued an infraction.