One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 9 Southbound at Exit 16 in Middletown is closed after a multi-vehicle crash in the area Friday morning.

At least four ambulances are on scene. No word on the extent of any injuries.

Traffic is being detoured off Hartford Avenue.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.