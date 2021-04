ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A section of Route 5 in Enfield is closed Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving a motorcycle, State Police reported.

Enfield Police and fire departments and EMS were called to a crash involving a car and motorcycle at 3:15 p.m.

State Police report the crash involved serious injuries.

Route 5 between Manning Road and Brainard Road are closed at this time. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.