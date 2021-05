BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Route 5 between Deming Road and Rowley Street is closed Sunday.

Berlin officials report that a section of Route 5 is closed both north and southbound due to a crash into a telephone pole that brought a pole and wires down.

Photo Credit: Berlin Volunteer Fire Department

Police are asking the public to avoid the area. There is no word on how long the highway will be closed.

Berlin fire, police and Eversource are on scene.