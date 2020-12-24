Two areas of I-84 Westbound in Waterbury closed due to multi-vehicle accident, debris on the road

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A part of I-84 Westbound in Waterbury has been closed due to multi-vehicle accidents late Wednesday night.

Connecticut State Police say the Westbound side of the highway is shut down at Exit 21. They are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Investigators say there is debris on the highway. Pictures sent to us through Report It show the scene where a witness tells News 8 a hanging cable above the mixmaster fell and damaged a number of cars. No injuries were reported.





In the same area, I-84 Westbound between Exits 18 and 17 has been closed. The closure is due to a multi-car accident. It’s unclear if these two incidents are connected.