EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police announced Thursday that I-84 westbound is closed in East Hartford due to an accident with serious injuries.

WATCH LIVE: Traffic from I-84 crash in East Hartford

#cttraffic Interstate 84 westbound near exit 58 in East Hartford is completely closed due to serious injuries accident. Please avoid the area & seek alternate route! pic.twitter.com/N8BioUWMpe — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) September 3, 2020

Traffic is currently being directed off the highway at Exit 59 on the westbound side.