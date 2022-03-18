WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical condition following a crash in West Hartford Friday night that involved a car and a motorcycle.

The town’s police department received numerous calls around 6 p.m. reporting a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Trout Brook Drive and Lawler Road.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcycle operator, a 61-year-old man, in the roadway and began medical treatment immediately. He was brought to the hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said.

The sole occupant of the car had no reported injuries.

West Hartford Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Trout Brook Drive will be closed between Albany Avenue and Asylum Avenue until further notice while officials investigate the crash.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to call the Traffic Division at (860) 570-8850.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.