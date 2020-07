HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — CTDOT reports there is a two-vehicle crash on I-84 East between Exits 49 and 50 Friday morning.

The right shoulder is closed. The crash was reported Friday at 6:04 a.m.

Connecticut State Police said there were no injuries. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

