WEST HAVEN/ MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Several parts of Interstate 95 is shut down Saturday morning due to multi-vehicle accidents.

Interstate 95 southbound in West Haven is closed between Exits 42 and 41 due to a crash involving three cars. The crash was reported around 2: 52 a.m. There is no word on injuries.

Officials also report that Interstate 95 northbound between Exits 34 and 35 in Milford is closed due to a two-car crash. The crash was reported around 2:03 a.m. There is no word on injuries.

