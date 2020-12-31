Single-car crash closes Columbia Road, West Wolcott in Windsor; 800 without power

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a single-car crash that has closed Columbia Road and West Wolcott late Wednesday night.

Police say the accident involves one car crashing into a pole. Due to the accident, wires are all over the ground. Both directions of the road have been closed. Eversource is on scene as well.

One injury has been reported. No word on the seriousness of that injury.

Police say the closure can be expected to be active for the next 12 hours.

A representative from Eversource says the accident happened around 7:50 p.m. and 800 customers are currently without power. Eversource de-energized the line so first responders could help the people/person in the car.

They hope to fully restore power by 10:30 p.m.

This is breaking news.