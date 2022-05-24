SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A car crash in Southington closed I-691 westbound on Tuesday.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, I-691 westbound is closed between Exits 3 and 4 due to an overturned car. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of those are unknown at this time.

EMS, fire crews, and DOT are on scene to assist. State police urge drivers to seek alternate routes.

