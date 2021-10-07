Southington PD: Woman intentionally drove across lanes, struck pedestrian; West St. in area of I-84 shut down

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — West Street is closed in the area of I-84 in Southington after police say a woman intentionally drove her vehicle into the opposite lane and struck a pedestrian Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. Southington Police received a call from a witness reporting a car struck a pedestrian on the West Street, I-84 overpass.

Based on witness accounts, officers on scene determined 57-year-old Diane Skwiot of Southington was traveling north on West Street on the east side of the bridge, then intentionally drove her vehicle into the southbound lane onto the west side of the bridge and struck the victim who was walking on the sidewalk on the west side.

Police said the pedestrian was thrown into the roadway and sustained serious injuries. He was brought to the hospital where he is being treated in the intensive care unit and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

After colliding with the pedestrian, witnesses told police Skwiot got out of her vehicle and stood near it for a short time before walking away. Police said she was located by officers near the I-84 westbound off-ramp.

Police said Skwiot was taken into custody and brought to an area hospital where she is being evaluated. She will be charged with assault in the first degree with additional charges pending, according to police.

Police expect the bridge to remain closed for at least the next two hours while they investigate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lyft to give free rides to and from 'Forge City Works'

News /

Deadline approaching for Hartford Healthcare workers to get their COVID-19 vaccines

News /

Candlelight vigil being held to remember South Windsor mom killed by husband in May

News /

Mural at Women's Empowerment Center honors legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

News /

Local TikTok influencer using platform, her experiences to raise awareness of domestic violence, available resources

News /

Lieutenant Governor, Public Health Commissioner get flu shot

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss