Stamford: Multiple tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-95 North, Police say use alternate routes

STAMFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 North is closed between exits 5 and 6 due to a truck crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., State Police were advised of an accident involving one car and two tractor-trailers on I-95 North in Stamford.

While on the scene, responding State Troopers learned that one person involved had reported serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital prior to the State Troops’ arrival.

Greenwich Police, CT State Police, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) shut down I-95 North and the exit 5 entrance ramp for investigation. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was also on scene, as one of the tractor-trailers was leaking diesel fuel.

At this time, State Police recommends that anyone traveling in the area please use alternate routes.