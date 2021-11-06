Stamford: Multiple tractor-trailer crash closes section of I-95 North, Police say use alternate routes

Traffic

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:
highway_interstate-95-generic_1523647138198.jpg

STAMFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 95 North is closed between exits 5 and 6 due to a truck crash Saturday morning.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., State Police were advised of an accident involving one car and two tractor-trailers on I-95 North in Stamford.

While on the scene, responding State Troopers learned that one person involved had reported serious injuries, and was transported to a local hospital prior to the State Troops’ arrival.

Greenwich Police, CT State Police, and the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) shut down I-95 North and the exit 5 entrance ramp for investigation. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (CT DEEP) was also on scene, as one of the tractor-trailers was leaking diesel fuel.

At this time, State Police recommends that anyone traveling in the area please use alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss