WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to several tractor-trailer crashes on Interstate-84 Eastbound and Westbound Saturday afternoon.

The roadway was closed in both directions between Exit 70 and the Massachusetts line for at least an hour and has since reopened.

Troopers are still responding to accidents all over the state. I84 East and West from the Mass. line to Ex. 70 is shutdown for multiple TT crashes. If you can, stay home. If you have to go out, drive extra careful, slow down and ditch all distractions. #CTtraffic — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 5, 2020

Due to the snow and strong winds, troopers are asking residents to stay home, and to drive slow if you must go out.