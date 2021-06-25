State Police: Part of I-84 west in Cheshire closed due to shooting investigation

(WTNH) — Connecticut State Police have shut down part of Interstate-84 West at the Waterbury/Cheshire line to investigate a shooting incident early Friday morning.

Troopers said the incident occurred between Exits 26 and 25A. The closure is expected to last for a while.

State Police said there is one victim and they have been transported to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

CT State Police Western District Major Crimes Squad was requested to the scene.

