State Police identify victim of fatal accident on Route 15 in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police were dispatched to Route 15 in Wethersfield early Tuesday morning for a fatal accident.

According to police, Route 15 northbound in Wethersfield is closed between Exits 85 and 86 due to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Police confirmed that one person is dead from the incident.

Police identified the deceased victim as Julio Rodriguez, 31 of Hartford.

Charles Wooding, 24 of Vernon and the second victim of the accident, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Hartford Hospital, police say.

