(WTNH) — Route 8 in Bridgeport north of Exit 5 and the Exit 4 off-ramp are closed due to a police investigation.

Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad is on the scene, investigating an incident that occurred on Route 8 Northbound.

Troopers said drivers should expect delays. It is not known when the roadway will open back up.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.