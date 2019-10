(WTNH) — The Connecticut DOT reports I-95 Northbound in Guilford is experiencing delays between Exits 56 and 59 due to an accident involving a tanker truck near Exits 58 and 59.

Fire officials have responded to the scene. All lanes have since reopened.

No injuries or cause of the accident have been reported at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.