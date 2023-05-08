Conn. (WTNH) — Three separate crashes Sunday night and Monday morning led to road closures in Southington and Cheshire.

Southington police said all three crashes resulted in damage to utility poles, causing the following roads to close until further notice:

Savage Street between South End Road and Hacienda Drive (Southington)

Summer Street between West Center Street and Knowles Avenue (Southington)

Meriden Waterbury Turnpike between Old Turnpike Road and Honey Road (Cheshire)

Police said detours have been set up to help drivers navigate around the closed roads.

While businesses in the area of Meriden Waterbury Turnpike will be open, the road is impassable in both directions between the intersection of Honey Road and Birch Drive.

Officers will be on scene at each location to assist with traffic, and drivers should expect all roads to be closed into the morning rush hour.

All collisions resulted in minor or no injuries, police said.

