WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash involving a tractor-trailer closed down I-395 Southbound from Thursday night through Friday morning.

According to state police, southbound traffic is shut down on I-395 between Exits 2 and 5 as troopers investigate a two-car crash. The crash, which occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday, involved a tractor-trailer that went off the road.

Photos courtesy state police

As of 4 a.m. Friday, I-395 Southbound is still closed.

State police said to expect heavy delays and urges drivers to seek alternate routes.

See our live traffic map:

Stay with News 8 for traffic updates