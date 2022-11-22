BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Part of I-95 North is closed in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North is closed, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT).

DOT is urging drivers to follow the posted detour. The detour takes drivers to Exit 27 and then operators are asked to continue straight onto South Frontage Road. Drivers are then asked to take a left onto Warren Street and to continue onto the Route 8 Northbound Exit 1 on-ramp.

