(WTNH) — Interstate-91 North in Rocky Hill is experiencing delays as State Police investigate a tractor-trailer crash near Exit 24 early Tuesday morning.

State Police said at around 3:14 a.m., the tractor-trailer went from traveling on the southbound side to crashing on the northbound side. The driver was not injured. The trailer was empty.

The two right lanes are closed at this time.

