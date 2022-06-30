A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash between a car and two tractor-trailers has shut down parts of I-91 Northbound on Thursday morning.

Officials stated that I-91 Northbound between exits 24 and 25 is partially closed due to this crash, with the left lane open to redirect traffic. Minor injuries have been reported on the scene.

The incident was reported Thursday morning just before 5 a.m. More information on traffic patterns in this area can be found on News 8’s Live Traffic Map.

News 8 will continue to update this developing story as more information becomes available.