WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- When a mammogram detects a breast lump and a biopsy determines it to be cancerous, a lumpectomy is a common option. A surgeon removes a lump of breast tissue containing the cancerous tumor.

At Saint Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, a Mozart machine now provides tomosynthesis or 3D imaging right in the operating room. It allows breast surgeons to get a high-tech view of the breast lump once it is removed.

Previously, Dr. Beth Sieling had two-dimensional imaging. She said the machine's 3D imaging has two advantages. It's not just about getting a good look at the tumor, but also the tissue around it called the margins. If the cancer is too close to the borders, or margins, another surgery is required to remove more of it.