WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash between a tractor-trailer and a CT Transit bus closed Rt. 44 in West Hartford Tuesday morning.

According to West Hartford police, a CT Transit bus and tractor-trailer collided on Rt. 44 on Albany Avenue at 5:40 a.m.

Rt. 44 is closed at Trout Brook Drive and King Philip Drive.

Police reported injuries, though the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

This is an active scene.

