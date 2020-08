EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police and local fire crews are responding to a tractor-trailer fire on I-84 East between Exits 53 and 55 Saturday evening.

The right lane and center lanes are closed. Expect delays.

State Police say the truck is ‘engulfed’ in flames.

No word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.