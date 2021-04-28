Tractor-trailer fire causes delays overnight on I-95 North in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An overnight tractor-trailer fire on Interstate-95 North in Milford has several lanes closed Wednesday morning.

State police said it happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was put out a short time later.

CT DOT says the scene is between Exits 39B and 40. The right and center lanes are closed.

Officials believe the tractor-trailer was carrying furniture.

State police said no injuries are reported. Crews are still cleaning up.

Expect delays and use Route 15 as a detour.