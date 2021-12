WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down the eastbound Exit 22 ramp on I-84 in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

State police said the tractor-trailer caught fire on the exit ramp just before 8 a.m.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

Troopers along with members of the Waterbury Fire Department responded.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

No word yet on what caused the fire.