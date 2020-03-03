1  of  2
Tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A tractor-trailer truck fire has closed Interstate 95 in North Stonington on Tuesday afternoon.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that I-95 northbound is shut down between exits 92 and 93 due to a tractor-trailer truck crash that resulted in a large fire that occurred at around 2:08 p.m.

News 8 received a Report It photo of the tractor-trailer fully engulfed in flames on an overpass.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured or what caused the fire at this time.

The DOT expects the highway to be closed for two hours or less.

