Tractor-trailer fire closes I-84 West in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Motorists on I-84 in Danbury are seeing delays due to a tractor-trailer rollover and fire Friday morning.

I-84 West between Exits 5 and 4 are closed. Delays back up to Exit 8.

The left lane is closed on I-84 East between Exits 4 and 5, with delays backing up to Exit 2.

The driver made it out of the vehicle and is being evaluated by EMS, Connecticut State Police said. The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.