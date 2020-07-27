Tractor-trailer fire shuts down part of I-91 in Meriden

The video above is from News 8 viewer Sandra Coppola via ReportIt.

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down part of Interstate 91 south in Meriden on Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police say that just after 8 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Exit 17 on I-91 south for the reports of a vehicle fire involving a tractor-trailer truck.

I-91 is now closed in the area of Exit 17 due to that fire and traffic is being diverted onto Route 15 south, Exit 67.

Troopers and the fire department are currently on the scene. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as they come in.