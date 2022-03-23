NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Montowese Avenue in North Haven closed down due to a tractor trailer rollover crash Wednesday morning.

Montowese Avenue at Exit 9 is closed in all directions, the North Haven Fire Department said.

The fire department responded to the scene just before 8 a.m., as well as the North Haven Police Department, Nelson Ambulance, CT DEEP, and state police.

Officials said the trailer was carrying non-hazardous contents, although the diesel tanks ruptured and spilled onto the roadway.

The driver of the tractor trailer self-extricated and was treated for minor injuries, the fire department said.

This is an active scene.

