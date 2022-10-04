COLEBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer rollover Route 8 in Colebrook Tuesday morning, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

State police responded to the scene around 4:40 a.m. on Route 8 at Colebrook River Road in the area of Sandy Brook Road. While no other cars were involved in the crash, several telephone poles were struck.

The driver of the tractor-trailer appears to be uninjured, police said.

The tractor-trailer spilled its load, and Eversource is on scene to repair the poles.

Police expect the road to be closed for several hours and are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

See our live traffic map:

