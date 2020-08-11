WATCH LIVE: Tractor trailer truck crash closes part of I-95 south in Norwalk

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Interstate 95 south is closed in Norwalk Tuesday morning due to a tractor trailer truck crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Department of Transportation, the left and center lanes of I-95 southbound are closed between exit 17 and 16 because of a truck accident with multiple vehicles that was reported at 6:47 a.m. Cars are getting by in the right lane.

The highway is congested for 6.6 miles between Exits 19 and 15. Conmuters are urged to take the Merritt Parkway or Rt. 1 to Rt. 7 and then back onto I-95.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

The DOT says the accident is expected to clear in an hour or less.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss