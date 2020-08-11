WATCH LIVE: Tractor trailer truck crash closes part of I-95 south in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Interstate 95 south is closed in Norwalk Tuesday morning due to a tractor trailer truck crash involving multiple vehicles.
According to the Department of Transportation, the left and center lanes of I-95 southbound are closed between exit 17 and 16 because of a truck accident with multiple vehicles that was reported at 6:47 a.m. Cars are getting by in the right lane.
The highway is congested for 6.6 miles between Exits 19 and 15. Conmuters are urged to take the Merritt Parkway or Rt. 1 to Rt. 7 and then back onto I-95.
There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.
The DOT says the accident is expected to clear in an hour or less.