WATCH LIVE: Tractor trailer truck crash closes part of I-95 south in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– Part of Interstate 95 south is closed in Norwalk Tuesday morning due to a tractor trailer truck crash involving multiple vehicles.

According to the Department of Transportation, the left and center lanes of I-95 southbound are closed between exit 17 and 16 because of a truck accident with multiple vehicles that was reported at 6:47 a.m. Cars are getting by in the right lane.

Traffic is at a standstill (I-95 SB at Exit 16) as all lanes are closed.

Take the Merritt Parkway OR Rt. 1 to Rt. 7 and you can back onto I-95.@WTNH https://t.co/nJc93iZpyX pic.twitter.com/udZTgwRD0V — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) August 11, 2020

The highway is congested for 6.6 miles between Exits 19 and 15. Conmuters are urged to take the Merritt Parkway or Rt. 1 to Rt. 7 and then back onto I-95.

There is no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this time.

Traffic is already backing up into Westport. https://t.co/nJc93iZpyX pic.twitter.com/YFzqBpSjIr — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) August 11, 2020

The DOT says the accident is expected to clear in an hour or less.