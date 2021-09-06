TRAFFIC ALERT: 3-car crash causes left and center lanes to close on I-91 northbound in Hartford

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The left and center lanes of I-91 northbound in Hartford are closed following a three-car crash Monday evening.

The crash happened between Exits 27 and 28, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

'I will get justice for my uncle': Family of Hartford hit-and-run victim demands justice following his death

News /

Dog rescued, home badly damaged in 2-alarm fire in Meriden

News /

Crews begin clean-up of remains of jet that crashed last week killing 4 in Farmington

News /

Bristol PD: Two children burned after accelerant added to bonfire

News /

Wake, funeral services being held this week at Xfinity Theatre for fallen state police sergeant

News /

Early morning machinery fire under investigation in Newington

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss