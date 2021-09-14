TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving tractor-trailer, vehicle closes part of I-84 east in Danbury

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of I-84 eastbound in Danbury is closed following a crash involving a tractor-trailer and one vehicle.
The highway is closed between Exits 7 and 8, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
