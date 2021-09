OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Two crashes caused part of I-95 northbound and the left lane of I-95 southbound in Old Saybrook to close Tuesday night.

I-95 northbound is closed between Exits 67-69 because of a one-vehicle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT).

The left lane of I-95 southbound is closed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred between Exits 68 and 67, according to CT DOT.

State Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.