MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Interstate-95 Northbound is congested in the Milford area due to an overturned tractor-trailer Thursday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crashed between Exits 38 and 39A around 6:17 a.m. The right and center lanes are closed.

No further information has been given at this time. Keep up to date with the News 8 app and at WTNH.com